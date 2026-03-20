Minnesota DNR Offering Spring Webinars

Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources is offering a new lineup of free spring webinars as part of its Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series.

Sessions begin March 25 with a look at the 75th anniversary of wildlife management areas, followed by topics including turkey hunting on April 8 and native fish on April 22. Additional webinars on walleye and yellow bass are scheduled through May.

The live events are held every other Wednesday at noon and require pre-registration. Recordings will also be available online.

More information is available on the Minnesota DNR website at mndnr.gov/discover.