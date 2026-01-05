Skip to content

Minnesota DNR recognizes 9 conservation officers for lifesaving efforts

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Enforcement Division recently recognized nine conservation officers for their lifesaving efforts in the past few months including Coby Fontes from the Warroad area and Nick Bruesewitz (Briss-witz) from the Karlstad area. Other DNR officers were recognized from Bemidji, Brainard, Blackduck, Alexandra, Staples, and the Morris area. 

Coby Fontes was recognized for his efforts on September 1st of 2025, just before 7 p.m., Fontes learned a boat had overturned on Lake of the Woods and the two occupants’ life jackets were trapped beneath the watercraft. He responded immediately and located the anglers, one of whom was atop the boat while the other was in the 68-degree water.

Fontes helped both men into his patrol boat and gave them life jackets. The man who’d been in the water was shaken up and appeared to be in the early stages of hypothermia. 

Nick Bruesewitz was recognized for his efforts on November 8th, 2025, the opening day of Minnesota’s firearms deer season. Bruesewitz responded to a call in Marshall County about a hunter who’d sustained a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, Bruesewitz saw a wound in the man’s upper thigh, and a makeshift tourniquet above it. Bruesewitz applied two tourniquets to stop the bleeding, then ensured the man remained conscious and aware until an ambulance arrived.

January 6, 2026

LifeCare Medical Center New Years Baby

The LifeCare Medical Center Birthing Center announced the arrival of Roseau County’s first baby of 2026. The child’s
January 6, 2026

Sugarbeet Research and Education Board holding annual Reporting Session next week

The Sugarbeet Research and Education Board will be holding their annual Reporting Session on Tuesday, January 13 at
January 6, 2026

New Farm Bill is Possible in 2026 Despite Fall Midterms

After a break for the Christmas Holiday, the United States House of Representatives is back in session, and
« Prev1234567Next »