Minnesota DNR recognizes 9 conservation officers for lifesaving efforts

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Enforcement Division recently recognized nine conservation officers for their lifesaving efforts in the past few months including Coby Fontes from the Warroad area and Nick Bruesewitz (Briss-witz) from the Karlstad area. Other DNR officers were recognized from Bemidji, Brainard, Blackduck, Alexandra, Staples, and the Morris area.

Coby Fontes was recognized for his efforts on September 1st of 2025, just before 7 p.m., Fontes learned a boat had overturned on Lake of the Woods and the two occupants’ life jackets were trapped beneath the watercraft. He responded immediately and located the anglers, one of whom was atop the boat while the other was in the 68-degree water.

Fontes helped both men into his patrol boat and gave them life jackets. The man who’d been in the water was shaken up and appeared to be in the early stages of hypothermia.

Nick Bruesewitz was recognized for his efforts on November 8th, 2025, the opening day of Minnesota’s firearms deer season. Bruesewitz responded to a call in Marshall County about a hunter who’d sustained a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, Bruesewitz saw a wound in the man’s upper thigh, and a makeshift tourniquet above it. Bruesewitz applied two tourniquets to stop the bleeding, then ensured the man remained conscious and aware until an ambulance arrived.