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Minnesota DNR Reforestation Program Opens Second Round of Funding

Minnesota landowners have until Dec. 1 to apply for the second round of the Department of Natural Resources’ Field to Forest Cost Share Program. The program helps private landowners convert former crop fields and pastures back into forest by reimbursing up to 75 percent of tree planting costs and providing an additional $500 per acre after projects are completed.

DNR officials say reforestation can improve wildlife habitat, reduce erosion, increase water retention and boost long-term property value. Eligible projects must cover at least three acres of historically forested land and include at least three tree species. Funding is limited and applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information or to apply, contact a local DNR stewardship forester or visit mndnr.gov/woodlands/cost-share.

June 16, 2026

Highway 11 Update Between Roseau and Warroad

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. ROSEAU, Minn — One of the largest highway construction projects ever
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Minnesota Elk Hunting Open for Applications

Minnesota hunters interested in pursuing elk this fall have until July 7 to apply for one of 12
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Minnesota Author Events Being Held at Roseau and Warroad Public Libraries

A northern Minnesota memoir exploring loss, identity and the history of Lake of the Woods is bringing its
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