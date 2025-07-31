Minnesota DNR Updates: Prairie Chicken Hunt Applications and Deer Hunting License Changes

Minnesota DNR Release | July 29, 2025 – Prairie Chicken Hunt Applications ARE Open – Minnesota residents have until Friday, August 15, to apply for one of 125 permits for the 2025 prairie chicken hunting season. The season runs for nine days, beginning Saturday, September 27, in northwestern Minnesota. Selected hunters will be required to purchase a prairie chicken license before participating. Details and application information are available at mndnr.gov/hunting/prairiechicken.

For those looking to deer hunt this season – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has released the 2025 deer hunting regulations, with licenses going on sale this Friday, August 1. One of the most significant changes this year is the elimination of the separate B season license. There is now a single statewide firearms license, valid for both the main season and the late southeast season—aimed at reducing confusion and simplifying the licensing process.

The DNR continues its response to chronic wasting disease (CWD), with self-service sampling stations available in management zones during the firearms opener, November 8 through 10, and during special hunts. Testing is mandatory during opening weekend in CWD zones for deer one year or older. Mail-in kits are also available, though hunters using older kits will need new shipping labels. More information is at mndnr.gov/deerhunt.

The Antlerless Lottery Deadline is also Approaching – Hunters in lottery-designated permit areas must purchase licenses by Thursday, September 4, to be entered for a chance to harvest antlerless deer. Bag limits have been adjusted in several areas—two DPAs lowered their limits, while 25 increased them, reflecting improved winter survival conditions in many parts of the state.

Key Deer Season Dates for 2025:

Archery: September 13–December 31



Youth and Early Antlerless: October 16–19



Firearms: Opens November 8



Muzzleloader: November 29–December 14



Late CWD Hunts: December 19–21



For full regulation details, maps, and permit area information, visit mndnr.gov/deerhunt.