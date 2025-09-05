Minnesota DNR Updates

The Minnesota DNR has released results from its 2024 small game survey. Overall small game license sales were slightly below average, but success rates for top species were steady or improved. Hunters harvested about 485,000 ducks—down from long-term averages—but pheasant and grouse numbers were strong. Grouse hunters bagged nearly 30% more birds than average, and pheasant hunters harvested 17% above the 10-year average.

There’s even more good news for upland hunters: the 2025 August Roadside Survey shows pheasant numbers statewide are up nearly 50% from last year and 21% above the 10-year average. Every region of the state saw an increase, with the southeast and southwest showing the biggest gains. Cottontail rabbit numbers also hit their highest level in 60 years, promising excellent opportunities this fall.

The DNR is also offering a new lineup of free Outdoor Skills webinars this fall, covering topics from deer hunting updates to waterfowl tactics, trail camera tips, and even native fish like lampreys and sculpins. Webinars are held every other Wednesday at noon and recordings are available online at mndnr.gov/discover.

Finally, Minnesotans are invited to apply for DNR advisory groups that shape fish and wildlife management and conservation policy. Openings include seats on the Deer Advisory Committee, the Catfish Fisheries Work Group, and the Fish and Wildlife Advisory Committee. Applications are due by Friday, October 3rd, at engage.dnr.state.mn.us.

This has been your local Minnesota DNR update with KQ92 and KRWB radio. For more on surveys, webinars, and advisory opportunities, visit mndnr.gov.