Minnesota Employers Continue to Add Jobs

Minnesota employers added nearly 6,000 new jobs in August, continuing a steady upward trend in the state’s labor market. DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek says Minnesota’s job growth is outpacing the national average.

Minnesota’s labor force participation rate also remains strong at 68%, compared to 62% nationally. Commissioner Varilek says the August numbers reflect a resilient economy.

The state’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly, rising one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.6%, which is still well below the national rate of 4.3%.