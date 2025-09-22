Skip to content

Minnesota Employers Continue to Add Jobs

Minnesota employers added nearly 6,000 new jobs in August, continuing a steady upward trend in the state’s labor market. DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek says Minnesota’s job growth is outpacing the national average. 

Minnesota’s labor force participation rate also remains strong at 68%, compared to 62% nationally. Commissioner Varilek says the August numbers reflect a resilient economy.

The state’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly, rising one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.6%, which is still well below the national rate of 4.3%.

September 23, 2025

Lawmakers to Tour Bonding Projects in Northern Minnesota

This week it’s northern Minnesota’s turn to show off infrastructure projects that need to be completed. Starting today,
September 23, 2025

Fosston Man Arrested for Deadly Assault in Bagley

A northwest Minnesota man is jailed in Clearwater County in connection with a deadly assault near Bagley. Police
September 23, 2025

Get your child’s car seat checked during Child Passenger Safety

It’s National Child Passenger Safety Week, and Safe Kids Grand Forks will be hosting a Car Seat Check-Up
