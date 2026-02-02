Skip to content

Minnesota Exports Decline in Third Quarter

Minnesota exports declined in the third quarter of 2025, with the impact falling heavily on northern Minnesota.

The Department of Employment and Economic Development reports exports of agricultural, mining, and manufactured goods totaled 5.7 billion dollars — down 14% from a year ago.

Much of the decline came from sharply lower mineral fuel and oil sales to Canada, Minnesota’s largest trading partner and a critical market for northern Minnesota’s mining, refining, and transportation sectors.

Machinery and vehicle exports — both tied to regional manufacturing jobs — also fell, while exports to Mexico and China dropped by more than twenty percent each.

State officials say tariffs and trade uncertainty continue to weigh on export-dependent regions.

More information is available on DEED’s website in the Export and Trade Statistics section.

February 3, 2026

Unified Basketball Recap from Roseau Winterfest

Roseau’s Winterfest took place this past week in Roseau County and School Superintendent Tom Jerome shared his story
February 3, 2026

LOW Knowledge Bowl Wraps in Thief River Falls

The Lake of the Woods Knowledge Bowl team participated in the all-school competition last week in Thief River
February 2, 2026

Federal Data Shows Minnesota Medicaid Program Error Rate Lower Than National Average

New federal data shows Minnesota’s Medicaid program has a significantly lower improper payment rate than the national average.
