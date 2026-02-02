Minnesota Exports Decline in Third Quarter

Minnesota exports declined in the third quarter of 2025, with the impact falling heavily on northern Minnesota.

The Department of Employment and Economic Development reports exports of agricultural, mining, and manufactured goods totaled 5.7 billion dollars — down 14% from a year ago.

Much of the decline came from sharply lower mineral fuel and oil sales to Canada, Minnesota’s largest trading partner and a critical market for northern Minnesota’s mining, refining, and transportation sectors.

Machinery and vehicle exports — both tied to regional manufacturing jobs — also fell, while exports to Mexico and China dropped by more than twenty percent each.

State officials say tariffs and trade uncertainty continue to weigh on export-dependent regions.

