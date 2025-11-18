Skip to content

Minnesota Extension Holding Deep Winter Greenhouse Open House this Week

The University of Minnesota Extension will be co-hosting an open house later this week in Thief River Falls, to showcase a Farm-Scale Deep Winter Greenhouse supported by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and Minnesota Extension. Marcus Langevin of Tintah Beach Farms in Thief River Falls tells us more about this project, which has been years in the making.

Now that the project is complete, Langevin tells us how they plan to use the greenhouse, and the crops grown because of it.

Langevin Invites you to an Open House on Saturday if you would like to see this greenhouse in Person.

Again, to RSVP go to z.umn.edu/TintahBeachOpenHouse. You can also see more information about the greenhouse by going to z.umn.edu/deepwintergreenhouse.

November 18, 2025

Lake of the Woods Awarded Grant for Erosion

The Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources has awarded a $550,000 grant to Lake of the Woods County. The
November 18, 2025

Warroad City Council Approves NWRL Board Member

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | November 17, 2025 Warroad, MINN. – Warroad City Council
November 18, 2025

Coyote Sightings in Northwest Minnesota Prompt Warnings from Authorities

A rise in coyote sightings in northwest Minnesota has prompted warnings from local authorities. The Wilkin County Sheriff’s
