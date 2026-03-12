Minnesota FalconCam 2026 Goes Live

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has launched the 16th annual FalconCam livestream for 2026, now featuring sharper video and sound for the first time. The camera follows a pair of peregrine falcons as they prepare their nest, with eggs expected around late March. FalconCam gives viewers a close-up look at courtship, nesting, and chick rearing, while supporting conservation efforts that helped restore peregrine falcons in Minnesota after near-extinction. The livestream is available on the DNR website and YouTube.