The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has launched the 16th annual FalconCam livestream for 2026, now featuring sharper video and sound for the first time. The camera follows a pair of peregrine falcons as they prepare their nest, with eggs expected around late March. FalconCam gives viewers a close-up look at courtship, nesting, and chick rearing, while supporting conservation efforts that helped restore peregrine falcons in Minnesota after near-extinction. The livestream is available on the DNR website and YouTube.
Minnesota FalconCam 2026 Goes Live
