Minnesota Fall Turkey Season Opens in October

Minnesota’s fall turkey hunting season offers hunters a new challenge and another way to enjoy the outdoors. The season runs from Saturday, October 4, through Sunday, November 2.

Hunters may take one turkey of either sex during the season and can use a crossbow, bow, or shotgun while afield. Fall turkey licenses are available online at the Minnesota DNR website, by phone at 888-665-4236, or in person wherever DNR licenses are sold.

Additional information about fall turkey hunting, including tips and regulations, is available on the Minnesota DNR website, along with a recorded DNR outdoor skills webinar.