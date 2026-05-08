MnDOT Prepares for Major Summer Road Work along Highway 11

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc

Roseau, Minn — Drivers in northern Minnesota should prepare for another busy road construction season this summer. Minnesota Department of Transportation says work will continue along Highway 11 between Warroad and Roseau, beginning May 18th with specific detour routes in place during construction time period.

Continuing this summer is the major bridge project in Warroad, which is set to go down to one lane on June 1st.

During Warroad’s town hall meeting, MnDOT Project Manager Cole Nelson explained the project and what residents can expect to be different from last year during construction season.

Officials are encouraging motorists to plan ahead, watch for changing traffic patterns, and allow extra travel time throughout the summer months. More information on these detours and construction plans is available on the DNR website.