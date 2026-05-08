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Red Lake Falls Artist Featured in New Warroad Exhibit

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

Warroad, Minn — A new art exhibit is now open at Warroad RiverPlace — and admission is free for the public.

The exhibit named “The Language of Fire: From Precision to Unpredictability” features the work of Red Lake Falls ceramic artist Robin Foster. 

The exhibit explores the possibilities of clay through a variety of firing techniques, from carefully controlled kiln-fired pieces to more unpredictable methods like pit firing and Raku — creating unique colors and textures throughout the collection.

The exhibit is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on Robin Foster and his work with the exhibit is available at warroad-riverplace.org.

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