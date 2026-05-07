Walz Signs Bill into Law Expanding Crossbow Hunting

Hunters in northern Minnesota will soon see expanded opportunities during deer season. A new law signed by Governor Tim Walz allows all hunters to use crossbows during Minnesota’s archery season — including hunters in Roseau and Lake of the Woods counties.

Minnesota DNR Big Game Program Leader Barbara Keller says previous studies showed expanding crossbow access could help bring more people into hunting.

Before 2023, only hunters over 60 and those with disabilities could legally use crossbows throughout the full archery season.

The DNR says expanded crossbow allowances in 2023 and 2024 helped increase archery license sales statewide by more than 6%.