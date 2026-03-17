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Minnesota Hunters Donate Record Number of Venison to Those in Need

Hunters donated nearly 14-thousand pounds of venison to food shelves and feeding programs last year in the state of Minnesota, a jump of more than 50 percent from 2024. Jennifer Stephes with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture said not everyone has the ability to hunt.

Last year’s donations were the highest total in a decade and well above the 8,900 pounds donated the previous year. The venison program which was established in 2007, reimburses licensed processors and requires strict food safety standards.

March 17, 2026

Stitch and Swap Event at Warroad Riverplace

A Stitch and Swap will take place this Saturday, March 21 at Warroad RiverPlace. The event invites anyone
March 16, 2026

Marvin/Polaris Pucks with a Purpose this Friday

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. After taking almost a decade in between games, Marvin and Polaris
March 13, 2026

Warroad Trapshooting Registration Closing Soon

Warroad Trapshooting registration is open now and closes on Friday March 20th. Brian Johnston, Head Coach of the
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