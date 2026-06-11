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Minnesota Launches New Work Force Website

Minnesota is launching a new online job-search system today. The Department of Employment and Economic Development says CareerForce.MN.gov is replacing the state’s longtime labor exchange, MinnesotaWorks.net. Officials say the new site is mobile-friendly, easier to use and offers expanded job-search tools, including resume building, training program information and free job-search workshops. 

Employers can post openings at no cost and connect with thousands of job seekers statewide. The upgrade follows more than two years of planning and was funded largely through a $10 million workforce technology investment approved by the Legislature in 2023.

June 11, 2026

Discussions On Waters of the Dancing Sky Scenic Byway Being Held

Residents across northern Minnesota are being invited to help shape the future of the Waters of the Dancing
June 11, 2026

UPDATE: Roseau Memorial Arena Project Needs Addressed

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Thursday, June 11, 2026 ROSEAU, Minn. – The
June 11, 2026

Warroad Council Reviews PD Hirings and Growing Concerns with Lake Wall

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. WARROAD, Minn — Warroad City Council met in regular session Monday
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