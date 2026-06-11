Minnesota Launches New Work Force Website

Minnesota is launching a new online job-search system today. The Department of Employment and Economic Development says CareerForce.MN.gov is replacing the state’s longtime labor exchange, MinnesotaWorks.net. Officials say the new site is mobile-friendly, easier to use and offers expanded job-search tools, including resume building, training program information and free job-search workshops.

Employers can post openings at no cost and connect with thousands of job seekers statewide. The upgrade follows more than two years of planning and was funded largely through a $10 million workforce technology investment approved by the Legislature in 2023.