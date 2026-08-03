Minnesota Paid Leave Premiums Remain Unchanged for 2027

The premium rate for Minnesota’s Paid Leave program will remain unchanged in 2027. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the rate will stay at 0.88% of covered wages, the same as this year. More than 75,000 Minnesotans have used Paid Leave so far in 2026, receiving more than $600 million in benefits.

State officials say premium collections are keeping pace with program costs, and the rate is expected to remain sustainable. For more information about Minnesota Paid Leave, visit paidleave.mn.gov.