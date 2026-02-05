Minnesota Power Offers Resources this Winter

With extreme cold settling in across the Northland, Minnesota Power is reminding customers they’re not alone when it comes to staying warm — or keeping energy bills under control.

Minnesota Power representatives Amy Rutledge and Crystal Pelkey joined us this week to talk about resources available during the winter months. Rutledge says winter reliability and customer protection are top priorities, especially during dangerously cold temperatures.

CUT 1 – CRYSTAL PELKEY (0:44)

Minnesota Power also offers affordability programs for seniors and customers with disabilities, along with free home energy audits.

Pelkey says one of the biggest causes of high heating bills is heat loss inside the home.

CUT 2 – CRYSTAL PELKEY (0:46)

Simple steps like plastic window coverings, door sweeps, LED lighting, and unplugging unused appliances can all help lower energy use.

Customers can also track their energy usage online.

CUT 3 – CRYSTAL PELKEY (0:37)

Minnesota Power says this winter has seen fewer major outages, but crews remain ready to respond quickly when needed.

For more information on energy assistance programs, rebates, or bill help, visit mnpower.com, or call 218-355-2843 to speak with an energy specialist.