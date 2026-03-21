Minnesota Senate Republicans Push New School Safety Bill

Minnesota Senate Republicans are advancing a plan aimed at improving school safety across the state Legislature.

Senator Zach Duckworth of Lakeville has introduced the SHIELD Act, which would provide grants to Minnesota schools for security upgrades and training.

The proposal has bipartisan support in the Minnesota Senate, with a similar bill under consideration in the tied Minnesota House.

Meanwhile, Senator Julia Coleman of Waconia is backing additional measures, including requiring schools to notify parents after safety incidents and adding protections for staff who report concerns.

Lawmakers say the proposals are part of a broader effort at the Minnesota Capitol to strengthen school safety statewide.