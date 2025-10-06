Minnesota Soybean Farmers Hurt by Tariffs on China

Soybeans, which is Minnesota’s largest ag export, totalled over $3 billion in sales last year, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. And the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s predictions for high soybean yields for the state may be coming true this year. Between tariffs and the federal government shutdown, Minnesota soybean farmers are stuck in the middle with lower prices and fewer markets for their crops.

State Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen says many producers will have a large harvest – but no place to put all the beans

Congressmen are saying there is a plan to use some of that tariff money to help farmers. The Minnesota Republican says it’s a short term solution, but it’s something that they desperately need especially with the low prices they’re getting compared to what it costs them to produce. The plan is on hold as long as the federal government is shut down.