Minnesota Students Encouraged to Showcase Talent in Congressional Art Contest

Minnesota Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota’s Seventh Congressional District is encouraging local high school students to take part in this year’s Congressional Art Competition.

The annual, nonpartisan contest gives young artists from across western Minnesota a chance to showcase their creativity and hard work.

Winning artwork will be displayed in district offices in Moorhead and Willmar, as well as in Washington, D.C. The first-place winner will receive a special honor—their piece will be showcased in the U.S. Capitol, where it will be viewed by members of Congress, staff, and visitors from around the world.

The deadline to submit entries is 5 p.m. Central Time on Monday, April 20th, 2026. For more information on how to participate, students can visit the congresswoman’s official website.