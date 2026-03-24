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Minor Crash at Warroad High School

This morning at Warroad High School, a minor crash occurred involving a pickup truck and a school bus. 

The bus had already dropped off students and was leaving the school parking lot, heading back to the bus garage, when it was struck by a vehicle that was unable to stop due to icy road conditions. 

Fortunately, no major injuries occurred. The bus has since returned to the garage for inspection. Warroad Superintendent Dr. Shawn Yates wants to thank all emergency services who responded quickly to the scene.

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