MN DHS Combats Autism Services Fraud

The Minnesota Department of Human Services says it has taken major steps to combat fraud and protect Medicaid funding for children receiving autism services.

Since October 2024, the state has completed site visits to more than 300 autism service providers. As a result, 54 providers closed voluntarily and 18 were terminated for cause. In June 2025, Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention, or EIDBI, services were designated as high risk, triggering stricter background checks, screening visits, and unannounced inspections.

Starting in January 2026, the state began to enhance prepayment reviews of EIDBI claims. By May 31, 2026, providers will be required to obtain provisional licenses as part of expanded accountability efforts.

