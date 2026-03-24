MN DNR Provides Guidance on Potential Bear Encounters During Spring Thaw

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is urging residents to prevent conflicts with bears this spring by removing bird feeders and securing food sources. Officials say some adult bears are already emerging from hibernation in search of easy, high-calorie meals. Experts warn that birdseed, garbage, and pet food can attract bears from more than a mile away, and once they find a food source, they’re likely to return. Residents are encouraged to follow BearWise guidelines, including cleaning grills, storing food securely, and never approaching bears. For more information, visit mndnr.gov or bearwise.org.