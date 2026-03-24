The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is urging residents to prevent conflicts with bears this spring by removing bird feeders and securing food sources. Officials say some adult bears are already emerging from hibernation in search of easy, high-calorie meals. Experts warn that birdseed, garbage, and pet food can attract bears from more than a mile away, and once they find a food source, they’re likely to return. Residents are encouraged to follow BearWise guidelines, including cleaning grills, storing food securely, and never approaching bears. For more information, visit mndnr.gov or bearwise.org.
MN DNR Provides Guidance on Potential Bear Encounters During Spring Thaw
Open House Coming in May For HWY 11 Corridor Projects
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is moving forward with plans to reconstruct Highway 89 between Highway 11 and
MN DOT Reminds Drivers to Exercise Caution on Spring Roads
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to use extra caution on early spring roads as conditions
Minor Crash at Warroad High School
This morning at Warroad High School, a minor crash occurred involving a pickup truck and a school bus.