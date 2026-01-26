MN DNR Reminder on Snowmobiling Safety

With winter hanging on across northwest Minnesota, riders are taking advantage of rideable snow on trails, frozen lakes, and road ditches.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding snowmobilers to slow down and stay alert, especially with limited snow cover that can hide rocks, stumps, and other obstacles.

Conservation officers say pressure ridges and areas of thin ice have been common this season, creating added risk on lakes and rivers.

The DNR says speed and alcohol continue to be major factors in serious snowmobile crashes and urges riders to stay on marked trails, ride on the right, and avoid drinking.

Officials say snowmobilers should have at least five to seven inches of clear ice before riding on frozen water.