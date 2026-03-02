Skip to content

MN DOT Announces “Name a Snowplow” Winners

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced the winners of its 2026 “Name a Snowplow” contest, with Northwest Minnesota’s District 2 plow officially named “Sled Zeppelin.” The names were selected through public submissions and statewide voting.

Other winning plow names include “Oh, For Sleet’s Sake” in Central Minnesota, “Flurrious George” in Southeast Minnesota, “K Pop Blizzard Hunter” in Southwest Minnesota, “Minne-Snow-ta” in Northeast Minnesota, “Every Day I’m Shovelin’” in South Central Minnesota, “O Brother, Where Art Plow?” in West Central Minnesota, and “The Life of a Snowgirl” in the Twin Cities metro.

The annual contest highlights Minnesotans’ creativity while recognizing snowplow operators who keep roads safe statewide.

Electric Rates Proposed to Rise as Wholesale Power Costs Increase

Roseau Council Designates Dog as Potentially Dangerous Following February Incident

Remote Area Border Crossing Program Ending in 2026

The Canada Border Services Agency says it will discontinue the Remote Area Border Crossing (RABC) Program on Sept. 14, 2026,
