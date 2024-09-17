Motorists traveling on Minnesota roads this fall should be aware of large farm equipment transporting crops to markets, grain elevators and processing plants, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Crash data shows there were 446 crashes involving farm equipment in Minnesota from 2021 through 2023, resulting in eight deaths and 171 injuries.

Farm equipment is large and heavy, making it hard for operators to accelerate, slow down and stop. The equipment also makes wide turns and sometimes crosses over the center line. In addition, farm vehicles can create large blind spots, making it difficult for operators to see approaching vehicles.

Motorists should:

Slow down and use caution when approaching farm equipment

Watch for debris dropped by farm equipment

Drive with headlights on at all times

Be patient and wait for a safe place to pass

Farm equipment operators should: