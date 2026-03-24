The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to use extra caution on early spring roads as conditions continue to change. Officials say motorists should slow down, stay alert, and increase following distances, especially where ice and snow may still be present. Drivers are urged to keep headlights on, avoid distractions, and give snowplows and road crews at least 10 car lengths of space. Under Minnesota’s Move Over law, drivers must also slow down or change lanes for stopped emergency vehicles and maintenance crews. MnDOT says checking 511mn.org or the 511 Minnesota app before traveling can help prevent crashes.
MN DOT Reminds Drivers to Exercise Caution on Spring Roads
MN DNR Provides Guidance on Potential Bear Encounters During Spring Thaw
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Open House Coming in May For HWY 11 Corridor Projects
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is moving forward with plans to reconstruct Highway 89 between Highway 11 and
Minor Crash at Warroad High School
This morning at Warroad High School, a minor crash occurred involving a pickup truck and a school bus.