MN DOT Reminds Drivers to Exercise Caution on Spring Roads

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to use extra caution on early spring roads as conditions continue to change. Officials say motorists should slow down, stay alert, and increase following distances, especially where ice and snow may still be present. Drivers are urged to keep headlights on, avoid distractions, and give snowplows and road crews at least 10 car lengths of space. Under Minnesota’s Move Over law, drivers must also slow down or change lanes for stopped emergency vehicles and maintenance crews. MnDOT says checking 511mn.org or the 511 Minnesota app before traveling can help prevent crashes.