MN Exports Drop 19% in 2nd Quarter

Minnesota’s exports dropped in the second quarter in 2025. Thu-Mai Ho-Kim is with the state Department of Employment and Economic Development or DEED. Ho-Kim says exports fell to 5.8 billion dollars in the second quarter, a 19 percent drop from the same period last year.

She claims the decline was driven significantly by the drop in mineral fuel and oil exports to Canada, which happens to be Minnesota’s primary market for these goods.

DEED also is saying that exports to Mexico and China, Minnesota’s second and third largest markets, also declined, but these by more than 20 percent each.

The full second quarter 2025 report is available on DEED’s website.