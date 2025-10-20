MnDOT Seeks Public Feedback on State Rail Plan

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking businesses and residents to provide feedback on the final draft of the Minnesota State Rail Plan.

Comments received will be used to guide final updates to the plan, which shapes the future of Minnesota’s rail infrastructure and investments.

This 20-year plan looks at the importance of railroads to the state’s economy and how to support the transportation of goods, services, and people.

Paper copies of the final draft are available at the MnDOT District Office located in Bemidji along with 7 other offices across the state. The other 7 MnDOT District Offices are located in Duluth, Baxter, Detroit Lakes, Rochester, Mankato, Willmar, and Roseville.