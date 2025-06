By Jon Michael – R & J Broadcasting | June 25, 2025

Roseau, MINN. – Area Watershed Managers are wrapping up two days of meetings hosted by the Roseau River Watershed. Tracy Halstensgard talked about Roseau hosting this years Summer Tour.

Halstensgard talked about some of the projects that are going on in the area.

Here is the full interview with Tracy Halstensgard