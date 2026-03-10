New state data shows more Minnesotans are going without health insurance, including many in rural areas.

The latest Minnesota Health Access Survey finds the uninsured rate rose from 3.8 percent in 2023 to 5.8 percent in 2025 — the highest level in six years. That’s about 116-thousand more residents without coverage.

In rural Minnesota, the uninsured rate climbed to 6.7 percent, higher than the statewide average.

Minnesota Health Commissioner Brooke Cunningham says people without insurance are more likely to delay care, increasing health risks and medical debt for families.