More Minnesotans Are Going Without Health Insurance

New state data shows more Minnesotans are going without health insurance, including many in rural areas.

The latest Minnesota Health Access Survey finds the uninsured rate rose from 3.8 percent in 2023 to 5.8 percent in 2025 — the highest level in six years. That’s about 116-thousand more residents without coverage.

In rural Minnesota, the uninsured rate climbed to 6.7 percent, higher than the statewide average.

Minnesota Health Commissioner Brooke Cunningham says people without insurance are more likely to delay care, increasing health risks and medical debt for families.

March 10, 2026

Warroad City Council Moves Forward with 2026 Projects

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Tuesday, March 10, 2026 WARROAD, Minn. – The
March 10, 2026

Minnesota DNR Reminders on Wildfire Prevention

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents to check for lingering heat from campfires, burn piles,
March 10, 2026

Youth Hockey State Tournaments this weekend

Minnesota Hockey is gearing up for their host sites to host their Region Tournaments between various locations across
