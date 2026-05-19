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Motorcycle Riders Encouraged to Stay Safe This Spring

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and with more bikes hitting the roads as the weather warms up, drivers are being reminded to keep an eye out for motorcyclists. Motorcycle safety expert Andria Yu says drivers should limit distractions inside their vehicles and stay alert behind the wheel.

Yu says motorcyclists can do their part by making themselves more visible to other drivers and practicing safe riding habits.

Motorcyclists are also encouraged to take proper training courses and continue sharpening their riding skills. The Motorcycle Safety Foundation will be offering training sessions in Thief River Falls and Bemidji later this month. More information can be found atMotorcycle Safety Foundation.

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