Red River Watershed Management Board director discusses Bonding Bill 

Another Minnesota Legislative Session is in the books, and one item to come out of this year’s session was a bonding bill. R&J News had the opportunity to catch up with Red River Watershed Management Board Executive Director Rob Sip, who tells us what he knows about the bill so far, and whether any watershed Projects in the Red River Valley will be receiving state funds.

Sip also mentioned 1 other silver lining from the Session.

You can learn more about the Red River Watershed Management Board by going to their website www.rrwmb.us.