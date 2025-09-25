Skip to content

MVN is a First in Minnesota Opens Next Week

Minnesota Veterinary Neurology (MVN) will open its doors next Monday September 29th in Columbus, the state’s very first vet neurology center.

Dr. Missy Carpentier, MVN’s creator, says pets with neurological issues need immediate, specialized, and continued care. Yet, Minnesota has only a few 24/7 emergency veterinarians statewide.

Carpentier says the custom 12 thousand-square-foot facility features state-of-the-art MRI, electrodiagnostic, gait analysis, and 24/7 emergency services. By centralizing neuro expertise in one facility, MVN shortens wait times, expands access to special procedures, and reduces the burden on families.

September 25, 2025

Community Invited to Donate and Shop at Warroad Sharing Days, Oct. 1–4

By Daniel DeMolee – KQ92 | September 25, 2025 Warroad Sharing Days is a wonderful opportunity for neighbors
September 25, 2025

Warroad Man Sentenced in Child Neglect, Assault Case; Girlfriend Also Convicted

By Daniel DeMolee – KQ92 | September 25, 2025 Roseau County, MINN. – A Warroad man pleaded guilty
September 25, 2025

Three Arrested in Fort Frances Traffic Stop; Drugs and Paraphernalia Seized

Ontario Provincial Police reported on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025 three individuals were arrested for Controlled Drugs and Substances
« Prev1234567Next »