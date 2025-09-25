MVN is a First in Minnesota Opens Next Week

Minnesota Veterinary Neurology (MVN) will open its doors next Monday September 29th in Columbus, the state’s very first vet neurology center.

Dr. Missy Carpentier, MVN’s creator, says pets with neurological issues need immediate, specialized, and continued care. Yet, Minnesota has only a few 24/7 emergency veterinarians statewide.

Carpentier says the custom 12 thousand-square-foot facility features state-of-the-art MRI, electrodiagnostic, gait analysis, and 24/7 emergency services. By centralizing neuro expertise in one facility, MVN shortens wait times, expands access to special procedures, and reduces the burden on families.