National FFA Convention now Underway 

The FFA National Convention is now underway, and Minnesota FFA is well represented. One of those in attendance is Minnesota FFA State Secretary, and University of Minnesota Crookston student Dessa Terning, who tells us what part of the National Convention she’s most excited for. 

Terning tells us how the first half of her state officer term has gone, as well as what she’s looking forward to in the second half of her term.

The FFA National Convention runs through November 1 in Indianapolis. 

Audio from Red River Farm Network

October 30, 2025

