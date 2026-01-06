Skip to content

New Farm Bill is Possible in 2026 Despite Fall Midterms

After a break for the Christmas Holiday, the United States House of Representatives is back in session, and one item that’s expected to garner a lot of attention in the coming months is a new Farm Bill. However, a midterm election is fast approaching, which could slow progress on legislation. President of the Midwest Council on Agriculture Perry Aasness says he still believes a new farm bill is possible, but it would likely need to happen in the first quarter of the 2026 session. 

Financial assistance is a major need in the agricultural sector, and Aasness believes there’s a chance of financial assistance legislation being included in a potential farm bill this year. 

Audio From the Red River Farm Network

January 6, 2026

LifeCare Medical Center New Years Baby

The LifeCare Medical Center Birthing Center announced the arrival of Roseau County’s first baby of 2026. The child’s
January 6, 2026

Sugarbeet Research and Education Board holding annual Reporting Session next week

The Sugarbeet Research and Education Board will be holding their annual Reporting Session on Tuesday, January 13 at
January 5, 2026

Reaction To Walz Not Running For Re-election

R&J News has reached out to area lawmakers for their reaction to Monday’s announcement that Minnesota Governor Tim
