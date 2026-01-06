New Farm Bill is Possible in 2026 Despite Fall Midterms

After a break for the Christmas Holiday, the United States House of Representatives is back in session, and one item that’s expected to garner a lot of attention in the coming months is a new Farm Bill. However, a midterm election is fast approaching, which could slow progress on legislation. President of the Midwest Council on Agriculture Perry Aasness says he still believes a new farm bill is possible, but it would likely need to happen in the first quarter of the 2026 session.

Financial assistance is a major need in the agricultural sector, and Aasness believes there’s a chance of financial assistance legislation being included in a potential farm bill this year.

