New NTC–BSU Partnership Opens Doors for Nursing Students to Advance Careers

A New partnership will give Northwest Technical College Nursing graduates a clear, affordable path to a bachelor’s degree. Graduates from Northwest Technical College’s associate’s degree program in nursing have a new, flexible and affordable path to a bachelor’s degree, through Bemidji State University’s Operation LEAD. Officials at NTC were joined by BSU nursing administrators and academic leadership to officially enter the partnership at a signing ceremony yesterday in the college’s Nursing Simulation Lab. Operation LEAD creates a pathway for nursing students to “Learn to lead; Expand their knowledge; Advance their careers; and Discover new jobs” en route to accessible, affordable bachelor’s degrees from BSU. Operation LEAD participants who graduate from NTC are automatically admitted to the BSU nursing program, and all of their NTC credits will transfer. The program started as a partnership between BSU and Minnesota North College. In addition to NTC and Minnesota North, nursing programs at Alexandria Community & Technical College and Pine Technical & Community College are also participating.