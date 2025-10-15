New Resource Highlights Policy Themes for Automated Vehicle Deployment

As Minnesota and other states prepare for the safe and equitable deployment of AV technologies through manufacturers like Polaris, a new resource has become available through MnDOT.

Automated Vehicles: State-Level Policy Themes summarizes key policy questions and options drawn from national trends. Based on interviews with 20 states and more than 50 AV industry stakeholders, the document outlines 10 core themes, including safety verification, insurance, operator definitions, law enforcement interaction, and more.

Rather than prescribe a single approach, the resource offers structured summaries of how states are balancing innovation with public safety, oversight, and transparency. This tool is designed to support Minnesota policymakers and stakeholders in crafting informed strategies for the future of transportation. Click the link in the article for the full resource through MnDOT.