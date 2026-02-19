New Season of FIRST Robotics kicking off soon 

By Prestin Douville – R & J Broadcasting, Inc.

Coming up in early March FIRST Robotics of Minnesota-Dakotas will be kicking off their 2026 FRC Competition Season. FIRST Robotics Regional Director Nicole Schossow Previews their upcoming season, and the competitions they will be putting on.

As for what she’s looking forward to most this year, Schossow says she is excited for the chance to add the Bluff Country Regional in Winona to this year’s event schedule.

On top of all the FRC events, Schossow says FIRST is also involved in two other robotics leagues as well.

For more information about upcoming FIRST Robotics events go to frcnorthland.org.