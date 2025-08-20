Skip to content

New SWAP for 2025 – 2035

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | August 20, 2025

Warroad, Minn – State Wildlife Action Plans (SWAP) are developed by all states to provide conservation planning for Species in Greatest Conservation Need (SGCN) and are required by the Federal Government to access annually appropriated State Wildlife Grants. State Wildlife Grants provide funding to states to support their SGCN wildlife and habitat conservation efforts. Per Congressional mandate, SWAPs must be updated every ten years.

The first Minnesota SWAP was created in 2005. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Nongame Wildlife Program collaborated with over 250 individuals and more than 50 organizations to develop Minnesota’s Wildlife Action Plan. In 2015 the plan was updated to its second version, Minnesota’s Wildlife Action Plan 2015-2025.

To develop Minnesota’s Wildlife Action Plan 2025-2035: Conserving Habitats and Biodiversity, the Nongame Wildlife Program held workshops across the state, meeting with hundreds of natural resources managers, wildlife biologists, conservation educators, outreach program leaders and communication professionals. The program has spent three years writing, researching and holding additional workshops about the revised Plan.

The program is now in the final phases of the required revision process for the next ten-year plan, due for submission to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Oct. 1, 2025.

