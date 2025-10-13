Skip to content

NMRC Conference Championship coming up next week in Brainerd  

The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference (NMRC) will be wrapping up their 2024/2025 season next weekend, with their annual Conference Championship at the Brainerd High School. Brainerd Robotics Coach Brian Bordwell gives us a preview of next week’s event. 

Bordwell also tells us what you can expect from the event in a competition sense. 

As with any NMRC event, Bordwell says the event is open to the public, and he invites anyone who’s interested to make the trip to Brainerd High School for this very special event. 

Again, that will take place on Friday October 24, and Saturday the 25 at the Brainerd High School. The full event will be broadcasted on the Your Live Event YouTube page.

