NMRC Holding Annual Lego League Event in Bemidji

Over a dozen robotics teams from across Northwest Minnesota will be participating in the Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference’s annual FIRST Lego League event later this week in Bemidji. NMRC representative Matt Wendland tells us more about the Event.

Wendland explains how Lego League differs from other NMRC leagues like FRC.

Again, the NMRC First Lego League event will get underway at 9:30 AM on Friday, December 12 at the Sanford Center Ballroom in Bemidji. The event runs all afternoon with the final matches concluding round 5:30.