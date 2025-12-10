Skip to content

NMRC Holding Annual Lego League Event in Bemidji

Over a dozen robotics teams from across Northwest Minnesota will be participating in the Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference’s annual FIRST Lego League event later this week in Bemidji. NMRC representative Matt Wendland tells us more about the Event.

Wendland explains how Lego League differs from other NMRC leagues like FRC.

Again, the NMRC First Lego League event will get underway at 9:30 AM on Friday, December 12 at the Sanford Center Ballroom in Bemidji. The event runs all afternoon with the final matches concluding round 5:30.

December 10, 2025

DNR Acquisition of 16,000 Acres in Northern Minnesota

The Minnesota DNR has completed one of its largest land acquisitions in decades — nearly 16,000 acres of
December 9, 2025

2025 Student Survey Shows Big Gains in Minnesota Youth Wellbeing

The Minnesota Department of Health has released results from the 2025 Minnesota Student Survey, showing significant improvements in
December 9, 2025

Ice Fishing on Lake of the Woods

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | December 8, 2025 Lake of the Woods, MINN. – Ice
