No Real ID? Soon you will have to Pay TSA Screening Fee

Beginning Sunday, February 1st, airline passengers 18 and older who do not have a Real ID or other acceptable form of government‑issued identification will be required to pay a 45-dollar fee to verify their identity before passing through security checkpoints and boarding a flight. TSA Regional Spokesperson Jessica Mayle (MAY-lee) had this to say about the new verification policy.

Mayle says you can make your payment at tsa.gov

Travelers who show up at an airport without a receipt or an acceptable form of ID may not be allowed through security, and you may miss your flight. Mayle says your only other option would be to make the payment from your cellphone or laptop at the airport.