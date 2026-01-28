Nominations Open for NWMAC’s Of the Year Awards 

Applications are open for nominations for the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council’s (NWMAC) annual “Of the Year Awards”, and they’re currently taking nominations for all types of artists across Northwest Minnesota. NWMAC Director Mara Hanel says there are three different awards that you can nominate someone for.

If you would like to nominate someone for an award, Hanel explains how you can do so.

For more information about the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council’s “Of the Year Awards”, go to northwestminnesotaartscouncil.org.