Nominations Open for NWMAC’s Of the Year Awards 

Applications are open for nominations for the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council’s (NWMAC) annual “Of the Year Awards”, and they’re currently taking nominations for all types of artists across Northwest Minnesota. NWMAC Director Mara Hanel says there are three different awards that you can nominate someone for.

If you would like to nominate someone for an award, Hanel explains how you can do so.

For more information about the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council’s “Of the Year Awards”, go to northwestminnesotaartscouncil.org.

January 29, 2026

Northern Major Music Festival Owner Initiating Lawsuit for Constitutional Rights Violation

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. January 29, 2026 Karlstad, Minn – Mattracks and Kick’n Up Kountry
January 29, 2026

No Real ID? Soon you will have to Pay TSA Screening Fee

Beginning Sunday, February 1st, airline passengers 18 and older who do not have a Real ID or other
January 29, 2026

U.S. Senators Secure Federal Funding for Lake of the Woods County

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith announced that Congress approved 1 million in funding for Lake of
