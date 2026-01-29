Northern Major Music Festival Owner Initiating Lawsuit for Constitutional Rights Violation

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. January 29, 2026

Karlstad, Minn – Mattracks and Kick’n Up Kountry have filed a civil lawsuit involving Wagon Wheel Ridge, where Kick’n Up Kountry Music Festival is held. The lawsuit names the Minnesota DNR, the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR), and the Kittson County Soil and Water Conservation District. Roger Brazier, Sales Manager at Mattracks and Director of Operations for Kick-n Up Kountry said this is 6 years in the making.

While Wagon Wheel Ridge is widely known as a major music festival venue that brings significant economic activity to rural northern Minnesota, the lawsuit focuses on regulatory actions affecting the underlying land, including property access, inspections, drainage work, and the placement of an environmental lien that restricts financing and use of the property.

Brazier also said the goal is to have this resolved by the time Kick’n Up Kountry is to take place this June.

That was Roger Brazier, Sales Manager at Mattracks and Director of Operations for Kick-n Up Kountry.