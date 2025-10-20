Northland Community & Technical College Hosts Open House in Warroad

Article By Daniel DeMolee – KQ92 & KRWB | October 20, 2025

Audio Interview By Jon Michael Grussing

Listen to the full interview with Kim Hruba, ARC’s Program Manager:

Northland Community & Technical College will host a free Open House at its Warroad site on Tuesday, October 28th, from 4:00–7:00 p.m. at the Advanced Resource Center for Innovation & Education (ARC) on Lake Street in downtown Warroad.

The event offers a welcoming opportunity for individuals at all stages of their educational journey to explore Northland’s broad range of academic and career-focused programs. Attendees will have the chance to meet instructors and support staff, tour hands-on learning spaces, and learn about financial aid, scholarships, and training options available through the college.

Event highlights include:

Post-Secondary Enrollment Options (PSEO) for high school students, and the North Star Promise, which may cover full tuition for eligible Minnesotans,

Guided tours of the ARC’s labs, classrooms, and innovation spaces,

Insights into flexible programs designed to support both traditional students and working adults,

Complimentary food and beverages provided by Springsteel Resort,

And a Northland gift bag for all who RSVP

RSVPs are encouraged but not required. Walk-ins are welcome.

To reserve your spot and receive a gift bag, visit northlandcollege.edu/warroad