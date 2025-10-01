Skip to content

Norway’s Prince to Visit Minnesota in October

In a recent press release by the Norwegian Embassy, the Crown Prince of Norway will visit Minnesota and a part of Iowa next week. 

The purpose of the trip is to mark the 200th anniversary of the first organized Norwegian emigration to the United States. His visit will highlight the deep cultural and historical ties between the two countries and promote cooperation in business, education and culture.

In Minneapolis and Saint Paul October 6th through the 9th, the Crown Prince will meet Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, visit Norwegian-American communities and institutions and take part in a business conference. He will also attend events celebrating Norwegian heritage in the region.

October 1, 2025

AGLOW Conference Returns to Minnesota at Lake of the Woods

By Daniel DeMolee – KQ92 & KRWB | October 1, 2025 The Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers
October 1, 2025

Fall a Key Time for Firewise Projects in Minnesota

Fall is an ideal time for homeowners and cabin owners to complete Firewise projects to reduce the risk
October 1, 2025

DNR and Minnesota Forestry Association Host Fall Webinar Series for Storm-Damaged Woods

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, in partnership with the Minnesota Forestry Association, is hosting a fall webinar
