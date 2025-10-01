Norway’s Prince to Visit Minnesota in October

In a recent press release by the Norwegian Embassy, the Crown Prince of Norway will visit Minnesota and a part of Iowa next week.

The purpose of the trip is to mark the 200th anniversary of the first organized Norwegian emigration to the United States. His visit will highlight the deep cultural and historical ties between the two countries and promote cooperation in business, education and culture.

In Minneapolis and Saint Paul October 6th through the 9th, the Crown Prince will meet Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, visit Norwegian-American communities and institutions and take part in a business conference. He will also attend events celebrating Norwegian heritage in the region.