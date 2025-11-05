November is carbon monoxide awareness month, and homeowners are reminded to take the necessary steps in keeping themselves safe from this silent killer. Carma Hansen of Safe Kids Grand Forks explains what Carbon Monoxide is

Hansen also told us about why carbon monoxide can be so deadly if people are not careful.

More from Carma Hansen coming up later this week with ways that you can protect yourself from carbon monoxide poisoning. If you detect carbon monoxide in your home or are feeling the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, immediately call 911.