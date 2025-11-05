Skip to content

November is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month

November is carbon monoxide awareness month, and homeowners are reminded to take the necessary steps in keeping themselves safe from this silent killer. Carma Hansen of Safe Kids Grand Forks explains what Carbon Monoxide is

Hansen also told us about why carbon monoxide can be so deadly if people are not careful. 

More from Carma Hansen coming up later this week with ways that you can protect yourself from carbon monoxide poisoning. If you detect carbon monoxide in your home or are feeling the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, immediately call 911.

November 5, 2025

Area School Referendum Results

Here are the results. Badger School 676 Question 1 regarding approval of school building bonds passed with a
November 5, 2025

Itasca State Park Hunting Details

After a busy fall, and summer season, programming at Itasca State Park will be taking a break for
November 4, 2025

Red River Watershed Management Board Pushing for Bonding Bill in 2026

The 2026 Minnesota Legislative Session is set to begin in two months, and one item that is expected
