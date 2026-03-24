Open House Coming in May For HWY 11 Corridor Projects

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is moving forward with plans to reconstruct Highway 89 between Highway 11 and south of Seventh Street in Roseau, a project now in the design phase with construction expected between 2026 and 2028. Officials say the project would upgrade the corridor to an urban curb-and-gutter design similar to Highway 11 and address safety concerns, pedestrian and bicyclist access, drainage, intersection alignment, and nighttime visibility. The Highway 89 work is separate from nearby Highway 11 projects, including a 2026 reconstruction between Roseau and Warroad and other corridor improvements scheduled in surrounding years.

MnDOT says final construction timing and costs will be determined as design work is completed. The agency will also host a public open house on May 4, 2026, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Roseau City Center. Staff will present information starting at 4 p.m. and take questions on the Highway 11 and Highway 89 projects. More information is available at mndot.gov/d2/projects.