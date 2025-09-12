Open House Planned for Lake of the Woods Watershed Plan Sept. 24

An important open house for the Lake of the Woods Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan will be held on Wednesday Sept. 24th from 5-7 p.m. at the Warroad RiverPlace located on State Ave. NW.

Highlights will include review of watershed implementation goals and priorities of the 2019 Lake of the Woods Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan, poster presentations of the accomplishments over the last six years and setting priorities for the next ten years. This is a great opportunity to provide feedback for the future.

There will be appetizers and door prizes. In the event you are unable to attend you can take their survey online. Go to lowwjpb.org to access.