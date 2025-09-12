Skip to content

Open House Planned for Lake of the Woods Watershed Plan Sept. 24

An important open house for the Lake of the Woods Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan will be held on Wednesday Sept. 24th from 5-7 p.m. at the Warroad RiverPlace located on State Ave. NW.

Highlights will include review of watershed implementation goals and priorities of the 2019 Lake of the Woods Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan, poster presentations of the accomplishments over the last six years and setting priorities for the next ten years. This is a great opportunity to provide feedback for the future.

There will be appetizers and door prizes. In the event you are unable to attend you can take their survey online. Go to lowwjpb.org to access.

September 12, 2025

Badger Fall Fest Set for September 18–20

Autumn is right around the corner and that means it’s time for fall festivals. The Badger Fall Fest
September 11, 2025

Warroad City Council 9-8-25

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | September 11, 2025 Warroad, Minn – Warroad City Council met
September 11, 2025

Workers Kick Off Union to Join SEIU

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | September 11, 2025 University of Minnesota workers across its
